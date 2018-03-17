Central Methodist Church serves St. Patrick’s Day meals to go

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Central United Methodist Church on Arnold Avenue prepared home cooked, corned beef and cabbage dinners to go for community residents on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

About a dozen volunteers began cooking at 7 a.m. Saturday morning to ensure they had enough food for whoever came in for a dinner. It is a church tradition that dates back about 20 years, according to volunteer Carole Trimmer.

For $12 per meal, people received corned beef, cabbage, carrots, a potato, Irish soda bread and butter and for dessert, cakes and cupcakes.

“We wanted to do it as a fundraiser, but we also wanted it to be outreach from the church to serve the public with a good home cooked meal,” Ms. Trimmer said. “We get a lot of people from the community that have been coming here for years upon years.”

According to Ms. Trimmer, the money raised from the event, along with other fundraisers throughout the year, goes toward mission work by the church, in the community and beyond.

“We have to work very hard to make [the church] thrive,” she said. “We have to work very hard to have an awareness that we’re not here just for the sake of being here, but we have a real purpose.”

