Prosecutor: Drug deal debt led to murder of township man

BRICK TOWNSHIP — An alleged drug supplier was fatally shot in a dispute over money owed him by one of his alleged dealers, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said.

According to Al Della Fave, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, Superior Court Judge Wendel E. Daniels on Friday ordered Sevon Hill, an alleged drug dealer, held without bail to await trial for the murder of Steven Stallworth of Brick Township, an alleged drug supplier, over a debt of $10,000 to $40,000.

A detention hearing for the alleged gunman, Shakar Barksdale, was postponed for a week at the request of Mr. Barksdale’s attorney, Mr. Della Fave said.

According to a press release from the prosecutor’s office, the Toms River Police Department and local paramedics responded to a 911 call at the Hampton Gardens Apartments on James Street on March 5 at 9:20 p.m. They found Mr. Stallworth, who had sustained a gunshot wound, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at 10:34 p.m., Mr. Della Fave said.

