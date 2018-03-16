Two paths of protest at Brick high schools

[Over 50 students at Brick Township High School took part in National Walkout Day in solidarity with students across the country. PHOTO BY MICHAEL NUNES]

Brick Township — At the township’s high schools Wednesday, it was a tale of two forms of protest.

On March 13, while students at Brick Township High School walked out in remembrance of those killed in Parkland, Florida, students at Brick Memorial High School planned a forum on gun violence and school safety.

“We’re going to gauge it when we are done with the event and determine what the participation was with our student body and what they were doing,” Principal William Kleissler said as he watched upwards of 50 students assemble around the lawn across from the main entrance of Brick Township High School.

Students stood near signs that expressed their sympathy for victims of the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 students and staff dead.

According to Mr. Kleissler, the school planned a series of events in lieu of a walkout, but the students did so anyway.

“When you work with young people, I think part of our role is to have as much of an understanding of the young people as we can and I think we all recognize this is an event that the students feel very strongly for.”

Mr. Kleissler also praised the students who planned other forms of activities, such as a forum.

“I am very proud of our students for their efforts to do something more than a walkout and something that is long-term to bring continued support to the cause,” he said.

“We have good kids here in Brick Township, and I think that they only did so much with a walkout.”

