Demolition brings the end of an era for The Norwood Inn

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The demolition of The Norwood Inn, 618 2nd Ave., began today, March 15, by Frank Lurch Demolition Co, of Avon.

The demolition began around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, with onlookers coming and going throughout the process.

According to Planning Board Secretary Sheila Sullivan, The Norwood Inn property was approved for subdivision at the Dec. 14 Avon Planning Board Meeting.

It is still unclear what the future holds for the property.

The Norwood Inn, a bar and restaurant that has been around since 1888, was an Avon staple where local performers would show off their talents like Brian Kirk and the Jirks and Pat Roddy Band, along with late Norwood Inn legends, Paul Cilinski and Joe Finn.

