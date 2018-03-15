Letter to special ed parents triggers a flap, and an apology

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick school administrators are reassuring parents the district is not planning to shift all students with special needs into inclusive classes — a concern raised by a letter sent out by the district.

Superintendent of Schools Dennis Filippone apologized to a packed room of parents on March 8 about the letter sent out by the district saying the school district has “embraced inclusive environments for all pre-K, kindergarten and first-grade students for the 2018-2019 school year.”

“A letter approved by me, and I want that to be made very clear, was sent to parents of all [pre-K to first grade] students that stated that ‘all’ special needs students in [kindergarten] and first-grade will be placed in an inclusive setting for the 2018-2019 school year,” Superintendent Filippone said, adding that he was a special education teacher for 18 years at Lake Riviera Middle School where he saw the success of inclusive programs.

The letter was signed by Colleen Dalrymple, the district’s special education director, who was hired last year.

He also recognized the value of self-contained programs.

“I apologize for any worry or fear you may have suffered because of it.”

