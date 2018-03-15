Former borough man charged with child endangerment

LAKE COMO — A 55-year-old former borough resident was arrested in Massachusetts and charged Wednesday for attempting to exchange sexually explicit photos with an 11-year-old girl, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced.

Michael Camacho, who now lives in New Bedford, MA, has been charged with second-degree Luring, second-degree Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a child, two counts of third-degree Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and third-degree Attempted Obscenity to a Minor, according to a statement issued by Mr. Gramiccioni’s office.

The arrest was made by officers from several law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts and Mr. Camacho is expected to be transported to New Jersey after waiving extradition, the prosecutor’s office said.

Following a contact Mr. Camacho made with the Monmouth County girl on her cell phone, an undercover detective from the Ocean Township Police Department took over the phone and posed as the child, exchanging communications with the suspect over several weeks, the prosecutor said. These included text messages in which Mr. Camacho allegedly “discussed engaging in sexual activity with the child, sent obscene photographs of himself to the child, requested that the child send him photographs of herself, and discussed meeting up with the child.”

According to the prosecutor’s office, Mr. Camacho faces five to ten years in state prison if convicted of either second-degree charge, and would also be subject to the provisions of Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life upon release if convicted of either of the second-degree charges. Conviction on the third-degree charges would carry a prison term of three to five years, in addition to Parole Supervision for life and application of Megan’s Law provisions.

Anyone who has information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Michael Melody of the Ocean Township Police Department at 732-897-3242 or Detective Tiffany Lenart of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit at 732-431-7160.

