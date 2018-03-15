Beach students call kindness a key to safer schools

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Students called for the 17 victims of the recent school shootings to be remembered through acts of kindness and friendship during a school walkout held Wednesday at Point Pleasant Beach High School.

“We ask you today, smile at 17 people you normally wouldn’t have, offer friendship to some that may not have any, reach out to 17 people that you know are hurting, share kindness to 17 new people,” said Willow Nicolaides, one of the students who organized the walkout on National School Walkout Day.

Roughly 125 students walked out of the high school on March 14 to raise “awareness of school safety and to commemorate the lives lost [in Parkland, Florida],” according to organizers.

“As we stand here together as a school today, we want to show our unity with these students and work toward making a more open, caring world, even if that begins just in Point Beach,” said one of the students, who took turns reading a statement they scripted.

Because of tight security, their words could not be heard by the few spectators, including parents, who were kept at a distance by police.

Starting at 10 a.m. and over the course of roughly 20 minutes, the students walked out from the school’s main entrance on Trenton Avenue onto a grassy area at the front of the school building, where they stood in a group, some holding signs.

The walkout was part of the #NationalSchoolWalkoutDay movement that swept through many schools in the state and across the nation.

At the high school, some students held up blue posters each bearing the name of one of the 17 victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, reading the name aloud, as well as the victim’s age and something unique about the person. A moment of silence followed each name.

Other signs with phrases including, “Never Again #MSDstrong” and “Parkland Strong” were also held up by students.

