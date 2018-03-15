Antrim Elementary students held their own school walkout

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A group of 23 seventh and eighth-graders decided to walk out and speak their minds about school safety on Wednesday, March 14.

The students, much like their high school counter parts, walked out of G. Harold Antrim School at 10 a.m. in sync with the #NationalSchoolWalkoutDay movement.

“We just decided that we should use our voices, no matter how small they are, and start to take action,” said Carolyn McGlinchy, one of four eighth-graders to organize the school walkout.

“We did it a little differently,” Carolyn said.

She explained that over the course of eight minutes each of the 17 victims of the Parkland, Florida, school shootings had their name read followed by a 10-minute discussion.

“We started by asking what we as middle schoolers can do to prevent gun violence and we talked about how our school has increased their safety policies,” Carolyn said.

“We discussed about how there’s a march in Asbury [Park] on March 24 and we talked about leaving that as an option for people and writing letters to Congress and stuff, so we can really make sure that it doesn’t end here,” Morgan Garrow, another student organizer said.

The girls appeared to be focused on sending a message that they wanted to be heard.

“Just because we’re children and we’re little and we’re in a middle school doesn’t mean that we can’t do research and educate ourselves to have an opinion and I think that kind of brought this walkout into action,” Carolyn said.

