WIS Health and Wellness Fair scheduled for March 28

[Students enjoyed healthy snacks at last year’s Health and Wellness Fair. This year’s event will be held on March 28. FILE PHOTO]

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Intermediate School [WIS] will host its second annual Health and Wellness Fair Wednesday, March 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Local vendors will set up in the WIS gym, offering raffles for products and tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Anthony Cinelli and Eliza Willms, both school counselors, have organized the event for the past two years, attracting more vendors this year and growing the event to engage the community.

According to Mr. Cinelli, the event brings the school and community together while also exposing attendees to local businesses and places they may not have frequented before.

“It gets the vendors in the building, and it gives them a chance to maybe advertise a little bit, but it also gets our students and parents involved in health and wellness and taking care of themselves physically,” Mr. Cinelli said.

Keeping in line with tradition, attendees are asked to bring nonperishable food items to be donated to Fulfill [formerly the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties] instead of a standard admission fee.

The event also has new features this year, including DJ Jersey Joe, who will emcee and play music to get students involved.

Vendors will be raffling off free massages, gift cards, T-shirts and hats as well as giving demonstrations, Mr. Cinelli said.

“I’m sure some of the yoga [studios] that are coming and gyms from the area will be able to demonstrate some different movements and get the kids involved that way like they did last year, which was fun for everybody,” said Mr. Cinelli.

“Some of the places that we’re having — they [the students] go to a lot, so I think they’re excited to see those and to see new vendors and be part of the night too,” Ms. Willms added.

