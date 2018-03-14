Mixed result ends months of Waypoint hearings

BRIELLE — The borough planning board Tuesday voted to permit Waypoint 622 to continue to operate during its current hours, but set conditions to address residents’ concerns.

The board also voted to allow the restaurant to continue use of the adjacent Hoff- man’s Marina parking lot for overflow parking and maintain seating for 208 diners. However, conditions were set for those uses as well.

At the same time, the board voted to eliminate the dance floor, the current sign along the riverside and the koi pond area, which in the past has been the scene of alcohol consumption and amplified music that drew noise complaints from residents nearby.

The rulings followed hearings that stretched more than two years as Waypoint owner Larry Grafas and opponents of the restaurant’s operations filed detailed arguments and introduced expert witnesses.

The rulings were applauded by restaurant opponents but Mr. Grafas said he found the outcome to be confusing and was left uncertain about the conditions and restrictions now attached to some of the permitted uses..