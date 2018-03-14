Howard Tyson Nimick

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
13 views

Howard Tyson Nimick, 90, of Venice, Florida, and formerly of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Bay Head, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Manor Care.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 22, 1927, son of Alexander Nimick, of Pittsburgh, and Martha Kaiser, of Baltimore, Maryland. He grew up in Sewickley