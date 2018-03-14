Hop over to the library for the Easter Egg Hunt March 24

[This year’s Easter egg hunt will be held on Saturday, March 24. Festivities will begin around 10:30 a.m., with the hunt beginning at 11 a.m. FILE PHOTO]

SEA GIRT — The annual Easter Egg Hunt will be returning to The Plaza on Saturday, March 24.

The event is brought to the borough by the Sea Girt Recreation Department, which has been putting this event on for the past six years after taking it over from the Ladies Auxillary, according to Patty Peterson, recreation director in Sea Girt.

The day starts off at 10:30 a.m. with festivities before the hunt, including a visit from the Easter Bunny.

“They can come ahead of time. They can get their face painted,” Ms. Peterson said.

Ms. Peterson said she also feels it is important to involve the community so Manasquan Music and Dance Academy also comes out for the event.

“We work with them a lot with a lot of our programs. They are always looking for a place to showcase their talent,” she said.

Ms. Peterson also said that Fratello’s, which is located across from the library, has brought over crumb cake in the past and Ray’s Cafe will be providing free hot chocolate.

The hunt will start at 11 a.m. and is sectioned off among five different age groups, Ms. Peterson said.

Five lucky hunters will get gift cards to Sundae’s if they find the golden egg, according to Ms. Peterson.

