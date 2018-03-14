Brick police search for hit and run suspect

[Brick police are searching for a silver, four-door sedan they believe was involved in a hit-and-run on Herbertsville Road early Wednesday. COURTESY OF BRICK TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT]

BRICK TOWNSHIP – Brick police are on the lookout for a silver, four-door sedan, which is believed to have struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Neal Pedersen, public information officer for the Brick Police Department.

According to police, the vehicle fled the scene at Herbertsville Road and Maple Avenue after hitting the male victim, who was not identified and who police said sustained a serious head injury. The incident occurred between 4 and 5 a.m.

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity or the vehicle is encouraged to call the department’s traffic unity at 732-262-1140 or dispatch at 732-262-1100.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.