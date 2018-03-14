Avon board of commissioners may add two seats

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The borough’s board of commissioners could be expanding from three to five commissioners.

At the March 12 Board of Commissioners meeting, Mayor John Magrini brought up the idea, which is something the board has talked about before, with Mayor Magrini being for the change, Commissioner Frank Gorman being against it and Commissioner Robert Mahon being the swing vote.

According to Borough Attorney Barry Cook, there are two ways to go about making this change.

“The simplest option would be to create a committee, have a researcher do an analysis of it and then [the committee will] report back to the governing body,” he said.

“It will not be binding. The decision that comes back can be accepted or rejected by the governing body. It’s an informal approach,” Mr. Cook said.

The other approach would be a charter commission.

“It is formal, you go by referendum and once that commission gets started, it’s out of [the board of commissioners] hands. It’s now up to the commission and their recommendations will be subject to a [public] vote,” he said.

