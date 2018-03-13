Borough man pleads guilty to ISIS-inspired bomb plot

POINT PLEASANT — A 20-year-old borough man pleaded guilty Tuesday to planning the use of a pressure cooker bomb to conduct an attack on behalf of ISIS in New York City early last year, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

In a joint news release with John C. Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security, Mr. Carpenito said that Gregory Lepsky had entered the guilty plea before U.S. District Court Judge Michael Shipp in Trenton, to one count of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, specifically “the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham [ISIS].”

According to the plea agreement, which still requires acceptance by the federal court, Mr. Lepsky faces a prison term of 16 to 19 years and a lifetime term of supervised release. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 19.

Mr. Lepsky was arrested by Point Pleasant police last Feb. 21 in connection with “an incident that occurred that day in his family’s home,” the U.S. Attorney said in the joint statement.

“Following the arrest, law enforcement officers searched the residence and found a new pressure cooker stored behind a roll of bubble wrap in Lepsky’s bedroom closet.

“During searches of computers and other digital evidence linked to Lepsky, law enforcement officers found evidence of Lepsky’s plan to build and detonate a bomb as part of his support for ISIS,” the statement said. “During several social media communications, Lepsky told others that he intended to fight on behalf of ISIS and that he would, if necessary, become a martyr by driving a ‘bunch of explosives’ to where the ‘enemies’ could be found and blowing himself up.”

For more on this story, read read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.