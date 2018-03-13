Arthur Thompson, 74, formerly of Spring Lake, passed away on Monday, March 12.
Arthur was, first and foremost, a husband and father. Although not the best reader, writer or speaker, he was the best coach and teacher throughout our childhood. He taught us how to play every sport and never missed a
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)