Richard Browne Darby

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
22 views

Richard Browne Darby, 82, of Normandy Beach, passed away at home on March 8 surrounded by the love of family and friends.

“Darby” was born in Plainfield to Harold and Pauline Darby on September 23, 1935. He was raised in North Plainfield, the site of his grandmother, Clara Louise’s, and his mother, Pauline