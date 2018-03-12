Laurette VanPelt

Laurette E. VanPelt, 88 of Wall Township and formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 7 at her home surrounded by her devoted family.

Laurette was born in Long Branch to Wallace and Laura, née Allen, Fox, and raised her family in Brielle and then in Allentown, where she