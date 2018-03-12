Jane Connolly Caughey

Jane Connolly Caughey passed away on March 10 with her devoted family by her side at her home.

She is the daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. John J. Connolly, of Newark and Spring Lake. She was a graduate of Lacordaire School, Upper Montclair, and Georgetown Visitation, Washington, D.C