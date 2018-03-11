Environmental Commission celebrates five years of action

[Members of the Lake Como Environmental Commission gathered to review the unit’s first five years of activity. PHOTO BY BRET LEVINSON]

LAKE COMO — As volunteers, environmental commission members, friends of members and even the mayor, filed into Sue Luterzo’s home, the 40 plus people were greeted and treated like family.

Deviled eggs, pigs in a blanket, homemade potato salad, fruit salad, English cookies, meatballs and more, covered the table and counters as the “Appreciation Tea” event was underway.

Saturday, March 10, marked five years the current Lake Como Environmental Commision has been together, something that Chairmen Jon Gibbons said was important to commemorate.

“People worked really hard over these past years to get things moving with priming projects and things like that and at the end of the five years, we decided that we would take a look at things, where we are and just show our appreciation for the people that brought us this far,” Mr. Gibbons said.

Cleanups, Butterfly Garden restoration, bicycle racks that reduce runoff, memorial trees and more were some of the accomplishments the commission has done in its five years running.

