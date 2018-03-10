Four injured in head-on collision on Hooper Avenue

[The aftermath of a head-on collision on Hooper Avenue in Brick Township on Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN DARANEO]

BRICK TOWNSHIP – A head-on collision injuring four people, two being juveniles, were all considered to have “serious head injuries” according to Brick Township police.

According to a Brick Township press release, Danielle Canaley, 37, and her juvenile passenger, were driving northbound on Hooper Avenue when the car crossed into the centerline of the roadway and struck the Chrysler Town and County that was being occupied by Vincent Vargas, 47, and his juvenile passenger.

Officers responded to the scene at 11:08 a.m. according to the press release.

Upon arrival, it was determined that both occupants in both vehicles had sustained serious head injuries.

Ms. Canaley and her passenger were transported via med-evac to Jersey Shore Medical Center while Mr. Vargas and his passenger were taken to the same hospital in an ambulance.

Donna Sellman, public relations manager for Jersey Shore Medical Center confirmed that Mr. Vargas is in fair condition while Ms. Canaley is in critical condition.

Sgt. Pedersen, Ptl. Keith Donnelly, Ptl. Dierking from the Brick Police Traffic Safety Unit along with the Ocean County Prosecutors Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, according to the press release.

Brick Township Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Brick Township Traffic Safety Unit at 732-262-1140.

