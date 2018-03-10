Belmar man convicted of Bradley Beach burglary

FREEHOLD — A Belmar man was convicted Friday of a December 2016 burglary in Bradley Beach, the Monmouth County prosecutor has announced.

Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in a statement that a jury found Andre Figueroa, 37, guilty Friday of charges including third degree Burglary, third degree Theft, and fourth degree Resisting Arrest. The verdict followed a three-day trial before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley.

According to trial evidence presented by Assistant Monmouth County Prosecutor Emily Cartmell, Mr. Figueroa was spotted by a Bradley Beach police officer at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2016, walking from the back of a home on on Bradley Boulevard. Police said he was wearing a red headlamp and carrying a black bag. Ordered by the officer to stop, Mr. Figueroa instead fled but was quickly stopped in a restaurant parking lot and arrested.

Inside the home, police found two brothers in their 90s, asleep and uninjured. One of the men reported that he was missing clothing, his wallet, credit cards, social security card, driver’s license and approximately $3,000 cash. Officers then found the stolen clothing along the route of Mr. Figueroa’s attempted flight, along with the victim’s wallet, credit cards, cash and personal documents.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Mr. Figueroa, who is to be sentenced in May, faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.