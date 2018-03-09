William H Leach III

William H Leach III, 90, of Sebastian Florida, and formerly Point Pleasant Beach, died March 7, 2018 after a short illness.

Mr. Leach was retired from Social Services of New Jersey. He previously owned a commercial laundry and dry cleaning business in Point Pleasant Beach.
 
He was a graduate of Rider College, Trenton