Doherty takes Casino Redevelopment Authority post

[Mayor Matthew Doherty marching in what could be his last Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 4.]

BELMAR — Mayor Matthew Doherty has accepted a state job as deputy executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority [CRDA] in Atlantic City, according to Karen Martin, communications manager for the CRDA.

The CRDA facilitates economic and community development in Atlantic City by leveraging its available assets and revenues with private investment capital to support redevelopment projects throughout the City.

Mr. Doherty said in February that he had turned down an offer from Gov. Phil Murphy to become chief administrator for the Motor Vehicle Commission of New Jersey because “it wasn’t the right fit.”

This is the last year of his current term as Belmar mayor. He was first elected mayor in 2010 and has served in the position since, previously serving as a councilman since 2006.

At that time, he added that he hadn’t if he would run for re-election as mayor in November.

The mayor could not be reached for comment Friday morning.

