Santaniello makes top eight in state wrestling championships

[Vincent Santaniello gains control during action at the NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. PHOTO BY STEVE WEXLER]

ATLANTIC CITY — As the clock ticked down to zero, Vincent Santaniello stood tall after defeating No. 2 seed Nick Babin of Emerson Park Ridge 3-0.

Santaniello secured his spot in the top eight at NJSIAA State Championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday, March 4.

In victory, he extended his arms outward and faced his friends and family who cheered on the opposite end of the stadium. Staring up at the crowd, Santaniello noticed his father Vinnie in the crowd, a three-time state placer for Brick Memorial from 1988-1990.

“I just remember seeing my dad’s face, it was just amazing,” Santaniello said. “My mom was crying, my sister was in tears, right after the match, my dad said ‘Good job, you have Brett Ungar next,’ so he was getting me ready for the next match.”

After a scoreless first period against Babin, Santaniello tilted his opponent to earn two points. It was not a large lead, but enough to take Babin out of his element. Visibly upset, Babin never made a comeback.

After beating Babin, Santaniello lost a tight 1-0 match to Brett Ungar of Hunterdon Central, solidifying that he would be wrestling for seventh place.

In his final match, he drew Melofchik one again. Santaniello made it a closer bout, but it was not enough as he lost 4-3. He wrestled seven total matches in three days, but took in every moment while inside Boardwalk Hall.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.