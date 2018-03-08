Mayor discusses new businesses coming to Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP — With online retailers like Amazon causing big box stores to pack up and leave towns all over the state, borough officials are encouraged by the announcement of a new business opening in the town.

“I wish years ago in the 1970’s when all this building explosion happened that the mayor and council at the time didn’t decide to rely so much on big box stores because unfortunately Amazon is putting a lot of them out of business,” Mayor John Ducey said.

“But the good news is that we have a lot of good plaza owners that aggressively try to get different types of businesses in because the old type of box stores, like Sears and Kmart, are slowly disappearing and we need to have innovative ideas, which the Brick owners do.”

On March 2 Brixmor Property Group, which owns Laurel Square on Route 70, announced the home decor store At Home will take over the 94,000 square-foot space set to be vacated by Kmart by the end of this year.

“We have been working for over a year to bring a best-in-class retailer that fits the needs of the Brick community,” said David Vender, president of the north region of Brixmor.

