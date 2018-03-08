Sandy deadline will impact some homeowners

POINT PLEASANT — Some residents who received targeted federal funding to help defray the cost of elevating their homes heavily damaged by Superstorm Sandy face an Oct. 29 deadline to complete the process.

The affected residents received funds through the National Flood Insurance Proram’s Increased Cost of Compliance program to raise homes that sustained damage of 50 percent or more to comply with state and federal standards.

Bill McDonnell, a spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the requirement is not new.

“It is not a new mandate actually … there is a six-year period put on by FEMA but that is only to receive what we call ICC funding, so the Increased Cost of Compliance, that is in their insurance policy,” Bill McDonnell, FEMA spokesman, said.

“They had six years to make a claim and if they were over that 50 percent damage, as long as they get a letter from the local municipality, they are eligible for the additional funding to bring that home into compliance.

“About certificates of occupancy, the Department of Community Affairs in the State of New Jersey has also extended their timeline to match ours.

“DCA has issued what they call a temporary CO so they’ve allowed them to occupy this home with the understanding that they are going to bring it into compliance.

“Once they get to that point where there’s been a six-year time that they’ve had to bring this home into compliance — either through federal funding, their own funding, something — but at some point the municipality’s go-ing to have to take some action.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.