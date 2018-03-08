District slates forum for students and local officials

BRICK TOWNSHIP — With new safety measures being considered at all school buildings, the district is seeking to give students a voice in the conversation.

In place of a student walkout to protest gun violence, the district has planned a forum March 13 where issues about school safety can be discussed.

The forum will take place on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Brick Memorial High School gymnasium.

The discussion will include a panel of students, adults, policy and decision-makers from both the community and the state, Dennis Filippone, acting superintendent of the Brick Township School District, said.

Mr. Filippone said the forum should include the mayor, police chief, president of the board of education, a council member, a representative of the state or federal government as well as himself.