Bay Head balks at beach season start for dune work

BAY HEAD — Some officials are predicting “havoc on the beachfront” if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers beach replenishment project goes ahead as scheduled during the height of beach season.

“Obviously if it does come at that time it is going to create problems,” said Tom Gage, president of the Bay Head Improvement Association.

“The procedure, from what I understand, is they block off roughly 1,000 feet of beachfront during active pumping of sand.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a logistics and safety problem. We are more concerned about safety … we are trying to come up with some ideas and are planning several situations because it will create quite a bit of havoc on the beachfront during the summer.”

During the March 5 meeting, Borough Administrator Christopher Parlow confirmed the summer start of the Northern Ocean County Coastal Storm Damage Reduction project, which stretches from Manasquan Inlet to Barnegat Inlet, in the borough.

“Right now the schedule for the plan has Bay Head be- ing started on June 15 and … completion of the project is scheduled for the first week in August,” he said. “For the entire half of June and entire month of July they’ll be doing beach replenishment in Bay Head.

