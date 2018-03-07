Safety measure approved by Spring Lake school board

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Board of Education approved a measure that allows the Spring Lake Police Department to access live streaming of school security cameras in the event of an emergency.

The Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] was approved at the Monday, March 5 school board meeting where, in addition to the MOU approval, Superintendent Raymond Boccuti updated the school board on working a new security alcove at the front of the school into the 2018-2019 budget and a planned event on March 14 to allow students to participate in a national conversation on school safety.

According to board Attorney Paul Griggs, the MOU requires the police department to receive approval from the superintendent before being allowed to access the live footage from the school security cameras in the event of an emergency.

“A law has been passed which permits the MOU and also has some protection in it so only specific people are permitted to go into the video feed, and they must have a reason to go in there,” said Mr. Griggs at the school board meeting Monday night.

“The police chief will attach a list of who will have access and will speak to the superintendent in those situations,” said Mr. Boccuti. “Now talking about, God forbid, you have something going on in your building, police need to know where that is happening in your building … I think it’s just speeding up their [response time], helping them do their job. In that type of situation, seconds matter, so if this provides for that I think it’s great.”

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.