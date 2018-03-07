Borough confirms criminal investigation of fire official

BRADLEY BEACH — Borough and fire officials confirmed Wednesday that a former Bradley Beach Fire Department treasurer is under criminal investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
“We do not confirm or deny any existence of any investigation so I wouldn’t be able to tell you if there was or wasn’t,” Charles Webster, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Spokesman said.
However, Kelly Barrett, borough administrator and clerk, confirmed in response to an Open Public Records Act [OPRA] request that Christine Paladino is under criminal investigation but did not provide further details.
Keith DeLillo, president of the Bradley Beach Fire Department, confirmed Wednesday that Ms. Paladino has been the department’s treasurer but said that he is now acting in that capacity.
When asked how long this had been the case, he said, “At this present time I’m acting as treasurer. I have no comment on this situation be- cause of its [alleged] criminality and ongoing investigation.”
