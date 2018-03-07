Another season at Avon Pond comes to a close

[The sun sets on another season at Avon Pond with one final hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 24. PHOTO BY JOHN O’MALLEY]
AVON-BY-THE-SEA — As the weather steadily gets warmer, Avon Pond shut its operations down after a successful season, including the Challenger Winter Classic and The B&A Cup.
According to Avon Pond’s founder John O’Malley, it was another successful season with about 280 badges sold, which is consistent with last year’s sales.
“It was a great season. It always is…We had a lot of families using the rink during general skating sessions and we had huge turnouts for men’s nights,” he said. “Seeing families out on the ice together is always a thrill.”
This season, which ran from Dec. 27 through Feb. 24, had several high points including the Challenger Winter Classic between the Brick Stars and USA Warriors.
Avon Pond is able to run year after year through the support from those around the pond, Mr. O’Malley said.
“We have so much support from the local community and, particularly, experienced contractors who have mechanical skills like Dave Kinsel, from North End Builders,” he said.
The rink will be broken down on Saturday, March 24 at 9 a.m., as there is still a “checklist” that must be accomplished first.
