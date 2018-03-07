Another season at Avon Pond comes to a close

[The sun sets on another season at Avon Pond with one final hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 24. PHOTO BY JOHN O’MALLEY]

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — As the weather steadily gets warmer, Avon Pond shut its operations down after a successful season, including the Challenger Winter Classic and The B&A Cup.

According to Avon Pond’s founder John O’Malley, it was another successful season with about 280 badges sold, which is consistent with last year’s sales.

“It was a great season. It always is…We had a lot of families using the rink during general skating sessions and we had huge turnouts for men’s nights,” he said. “Seeing families out on the ice together is always a thrill.”

This season, which ran from Dec. 27 through Feb. 24, had several high points including the Challenger Winter Classic between the Brick Stars and USA Warriors.