Fatal shooting of Brick man under investigation

BRICK TOWNSHIP– The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death of a 30-year-old Brick man at an apartment complex in Toms River.

According to a press release from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the Toms River Police Department and local paramedics responded to a 911 call at the Hampton Gardens Apartments on James Street on March 5 at 9:20 p.m.

When they arrived, according to the press release, the victim was found to have sustained a gun shot wound and was unresponsive. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the victim was a Brick resident whose identity is not being released at this time. He was pronounced dead at 10:34 p.m.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Detective John Carroll Jr. at 732-929-2027 ext. 3964 or the Toms River Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau Detective Louis Santora at 732-349-0150 ext. 1276.

