Manasquan girls take Central Jersey Group II basketball title

[Scoring action in Tuesday night’s Manasquan win in the Central Jersey Group II basketball final. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRIS RICE]

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan girls basketball team won its fifth straight Central Jersey Group II title on Tuesday, defeating Lincoln 67-43.

The Warriors advance to the Group II semifinal and will play Manchester Township, 7 p.m. Thursday at Williamstown High School.

Manasquan took control of the game against the Lions from the start on Tuesday, led by junior forward Faith Masonius.

Masonius would finish with 20 points and scored seven of the first 11 points for the Warriors who never trailed during the game.

Lola Mullaney had 19 points for Manasquan, while senior Dara Mabrey, playing in her final home game had 12 points in the victory.