St. Patrick’s Day Parade season kicks off in Belmar

BELMAR – Wind chills and cold temperatures didn’t stop hundreds of thousands of people from coming out for this year’s Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 4.

Starting at North Boulevard and moving down Main Street through the boroughs of Lake Como and Belmar, people lined all down the street to show their Irish pride. Participants included several groups of pipe bands, fire engines, clubs, mayor and council members and much more.

Chip Cavanagh, committee chair, said that he thought this year’s parade went very well, adding that he’s always a big fan of the pipe bands who participate.

In recent years, this 44-year-old parade typically sees a crowd of about 200,000 people, according to its website.

Mr. Cavanagh has said that the parade costs about $60,000 to host each year and is funded almost entirely through different fundraising events and donations.

Mary and Michael McHale, Belmar residents who attend the event each year, said that they love coming to this parade.

“It’s a lot of fun; the bands are great and everyone in the crowd is pretty enthusiastic,” Mr. McHale said.

This outlook was echoed by marchers in the event as well as those who were watching it from the sidelines.

Two members of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh of the Jersey Shore [FSOS] John Mullen and John Perry said that overall, it was a beautiful parade day.

Mr. Mullen, who marches nearly every year, said that it was great to see all of the smiling faces that Sunday afternoon.

Mr. Perry added that it was great to be able to celebrate Irish heritage.

New to the parade this year was a float from RAFTS [Recovery Advocates for the Shore], a recovery group based in Manasquan.

Leslie Bennett, one of the marchers with the RAFTS float, said that she was excited about being in the parade and thought that the day was fun. This was her first time participating.