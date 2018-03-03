VFW post sends gift baskets to overseas military personnel

[Members of the Manasquan VFW Post 1838 and Auxiliary turned out Saturday to prepare gift baskets for military personnel serving overseas. PHOTO BY DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]

MANASQUAN – Members of the Manasquan VFW Post 1838 and the Auxiliary started a program to send personal gift baskets to military personnel currently serving overseas. One basket was created for the March active service member of the month on Saturday, March 3.

The purpose of the program is to send personal care packages to one active service member a month. Packages can include all basic personal hygiene needs as well as any personal touches that the service member requests.

Cathy Wick, officer of the auxiliary, said that the post is looking for as many people overseas as possible to help bring them some thoughts from home.

Spencer Arnold, a Manasquan resident and member of the fire department, is the March active service member of the month. He is currently in the U.S. Navy and is stationed in Hawaii.

His basket was filled on Saturday and included several different personal hygiene products including face wipes, floss, chapstick, deodorant, etc.

Brian Wick, senior vice commander of the VFW Post 1838, added that there were newspapers in the package to give an update on what’s happening locally and one of the items that all military personnel love, he said, beef jerky.

The next active service member of the month will be April’s service member, Yan Han, from Los Angeles, California, an active U.S. Navy member doing a humanitarian mission to Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam through a five month deployment. Ms. Wick said that someone from California had heard about this program and reached out to her through email.

For more information about the Manasquan VFW Post 1838, visit www.manasquanvfw.com. For further inquiries about the program or to suggest someone to receive a package, email vfwpost1838aux@gmail.com or call Ms. Wick at 732-528-0073.

