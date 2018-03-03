Craft fair at EMS headquarter benefits cancer patients

[Vendors participated in a craft fair at Brick Township EMS headquarters to benefit cancer patients on Saturday. PHOTO BY DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A craft fair to benefit cancer patients at Southern Ocean Medical Center was hosted at the Brick Township Volunteer Emergency Medical Services building on Saturday, March 3.

Thirty-three vendors participated at the craft fair, though only 29 were in attendance. Money raised is used to help make chemotherapy comfort bags for patients at South Ocean Medical Center. Some vendors included Simple Man; Locally Krafted; Quiltables by Carol; Lovewinx; Keir’s Keepsakes; etc.

Additionally, there was a raffle at the craft fair for attendees. If each attendee visited each vendor at the event, their names could be entered into a raffle where the winner would receive a $50 gift card.

Hope Wissel, of Brick, and Tracey Bartolomey, of Jackson, were the two co-organizers of the craft fair. They said that they had never done an event exactly like this one, but have done similar events in the past to help raise money for chemotherapy bags which provide comforting items to those in treatment.

Ms. Wissel said that last year after hosting eight different events, they were able to raise $5,000 to sponsor and send out about 125 chemo bags. Products in the bags included blankets, lemon drops, hand sanitizer and other products to make them feel better and more comfortable, she said.

DTS Beauty vendor Robin Romano, of East Brunswick, said that she liked being at the event because Brick Township is a shore town.

“My business is Down The Shore Beauty, DTS, so I try as much as possible to do things down the Jersey Shore, and Brick, of course, is.”

Jill Ting, of Bayhead, was a shopper at the event who came out because she appreciates the cause. She said that she supports all different types of cancer fundraising events after losing a loved one to cancer.

Ms. Bartolomey said that the best part about this event was seeing the community come together for a good cause and to see what a community can accomplish that just one person could not.