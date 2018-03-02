Wall OKs ban on marijuana dispensaries and farming

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee unanimously approved an ordinance to ban businesses selling marijuana and/or paraphernalia and the farming or manufacturing of the drug in town.

The approval came at the Wednesday, Feb. 28 meeting of the committee and followed calls from attendees of the meeting — which included activists as well as medical and recreational cannabis users — to table or dismiss the ordinance.

“I think it’s just too soon for the township to be creating and passing an ordinance,” said former Wall resident Matthew Munoz.

According to Wall Township officials, the ordinance was discussed by the committee and the result of additional conversations with residents who supported the ban.

“Our own police chief, he educated me on the problems that we potentially could have and what these other states are having,” Mayor Tim Farrell said at the meeting.

“We just don’t want that in Wall Township. The residents don’t want that in Wall Township.”

Action follows discussion of legalizing the drug, which was part of Gov. Phil Murphy’s campaign platform.

During his inaugural address on Tuesday, Jan. 16, Gov. Murphy said, “A stronger and fairer New Jersey embraces comprehensive criminal justice reform — including a process to legalize marijuana.”

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.