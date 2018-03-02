Schneider’s German Restaurant will not be returning

[The fire that destroyed the Avon staple started shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21., 2017. The decision to not reopen come after much deliberation, owner John Schneider said. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Schneider’s German Restaurant owner Johann “John” Schneider has decided to not rebuild the beloved family restaurant destroyed by fire last October.

“After much deliberation and soul searching, that’s the bottom line. We can’t open [Schneider’s] up again,” Mr. Schneider said Friday. “To do it up right, we would have to basically start from scratch and … we can’t.”

Mr. Schneider said the property will eventually be sold but added that he wants to make sure that whatever goes up on site will benefit the town. He said he doesn’t want it to be turned into something like “a parking lot.”

“Somebody else may have the opportunity to put the property to good use, give something nice back to Avon, something that appeals to the community. It’s a nice piece of property across from the lake … and somebody else will have to do that; work with the town and get something really good,” he said.

