Point Borough officers assigned to four district schools

POINT PLEASANT —As of Friday, police officers have been assigned to each of the four schools in the Point Pleasant Borough School District: Nellie F. Bennett and Ocean Road Elementary schools, Memorial Middle School and Point Pleasant Borough High School.

The school security initiative was announced Friday in a joint letter signed by municipal, law enforcement and school officials and posted on their respective social media sites.

“In today’s ever-changing world there is always room to evolve and continue to look at ways to increase security while still maintaining a positive school environment,” the letter, signed by Mayor Robert Sabosik, Chief of Police Richard Larsen, Superintendent of Schools Vincent S. Smith, Council President William Borowsky and Point Pleasant Board of Education President Lawrence Williams, states.

“Starting today, each of the four public schools within the Borough of Point Pleasant will have a dedicated police officer assigned to them throughout the day. This is in addition to existing enhanced regular patrols by police officers on our school grounds.”

The news comes after numerous parents voiced their concerns at Monday’s board of education meeting, calling for increased action in the wake of the school shootings in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed.

At the meeting, concerned parents said they had formed the group Keeping Our Panthers Safe [KOPS] and started a petition that as of Friday afternoon had more than 1,100 signatures.

