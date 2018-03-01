Seniors steer Beach back to GROUP 1 basketball semifinals

[Josh Yates steals the ball from a Rumson-Fair Haven player earlier in the season. The Gulls defense has was a major difference in the second round state win over Middlesex Wednesday night. PHOTO BY MARK R. SULLIVAN]

POINT BEACH — The Garnet Gulls landed exactly where they hoped – in the semifinals of the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group I Tournament.

The No. 3 seeded Point Beach boys basketball team defeated No. 6 Middlesex at home on Wednesday evening, 76-57.

“Every win in the postseason is a good win, but we’re not done,” said senior captain Danny Frauenheim.

“Our goal is to win a state championship so anything less than that is a disappointment in our eyes.”

Beach was vying for a spot in the Final Four after falling in the quarterfinals a year ago, making it one of their main goals in the 2017-2018 season.

“It’s huge,” said head coach Nick Catania on making it back to the semifinals.

“The way you’re going to win is have all five guys playing together, offensively and defensively.”

The Gulls last owned the state sectional championship title in 2013 and 2014, but came just shy the following years.

But for a team that has had a taste of what it feels like to be the best of Group I, they are ready to take on the No. 2 seed New Egypt, Friday, March 2, at New Egypt at 7 p.m.

“We just have to figure out a way to win, any way we can,” said Catania.

“Their town will come out so we have to go in there and stick together. Anyway we can get a win, we’ll try to do it.”

