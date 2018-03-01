Police adapt to new threats, potential of social media

Police Chief James Riccio gives a presentation at the Feb. 27 town council meeting on ways the department is evolving to tackle new threats after the mass shooting at a high school in Florida. PHOTO BY MICHAEL NUNES]

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The spotlight was on Police Chief James Riccio at the township council meeting this week, as he described how law enforcement is evolving to stay ahead of the curve.

At the council’s Feb. 27 meeting, the head of the township’s police force went into detail on initiatives that are in place and future plans to protect students and residents following the school shooting that killed 17 people at Stoneman Douglass High School in Florida earlier this month.

“Our department has always had a concern for the safety of our children and the security of our schools and to that extent we’ve been doing quite a number of things already,” Chief Riccio said to kick off a roughly 15-minute talk that delved into efforts being done in conjunction with the Brick School District, as well as added monitoring initiatives.

“Like most towns across the county, when things like this do happen you start to revisit and look at what you are currently doing just to see if you can improve, and of course, there is always room for improvement.”

Social media, which played a part in the shootings in Parkland, Florida, is on the department’s radar as the chief expects to purchase software to check social media sites.

