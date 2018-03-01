Parents group emerges to lobby for school safety

POINT PLEASANT — Just hours after shelter- in-place procedures were implemented at Memorial Middle School this week, dozens of parents raised concerns about the safety of their students and announced a group is forming around the issue of school security.
Parents voiced their concerns during the Feb. 26 meeting of the Point Pleasant School District Board of Education, urging officials to take a harder look at procedures and expand upon them — specifically by placing an armed officer in each of the four district schools.
“I honestly don’t think we can do enough [in] this day and age,” Mariagrace Welsh said.
Ms. Welsh is one of the parents who have come together to form KOPS [Keeping Our Panthers Safe.]
The issue that brought parents to the meeting was the discovery by students of a threatening message written on a bathroom wall at the middle school, which was later determined to be not credible.
“We’re hoping that this group will help get ideas on the table because a lot of parents, community members, teachers and students have wonderful ideas,” Ms. Welsh said.
“Some things are very small like checking ID’s and licenses when people come in, and then there are bigger things like having the police officers in school all day long … but every person — parents, teachers, administrators — needs to do their part.”
For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.