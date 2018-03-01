Lavallette council says no to recreational marijuana

LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Borough Council voted to pass a resolution opposing the legalization of recreational marijuana use and sale in the state.

Votes were taken at the Tuesday, Feb. 20, council meeting with all members present voting yes to approve Resolution 2018-94. Councilwoman Anita Zalom was absent from the meeting.

“Be it resolved, that the governing body of the Borough of Lavallette … hereby strongly opposes the enactment of legislation to legalize the recreational use and sale of marijuana …” the resolution reads.

Throughout, the resolution cites issues that have purportedly arisen in areas where recreational marijuana has been legalized as reasons to oppose the possible passage of legislation allowing the sale of marijuana in New Jersey, one of the initiatives on Gov. Phil Murphy’s election platform.

Councilman Dave Finter claimed that Gov. Murphy isn’t fully considering the possible repercussions of such a decision.

“Our Gov. Murphy, all he’s looking at is the money and he’s not looking at the consequences,” he said in an interview Feb. 28.

He noted that his family and other families in the borough are part of the reason he opposes the legalization of recreational marijuana.

“I’ve got grandkids and you know with kids I don’t feel it’s appropriate to have recreational marijuana and have people walking down the street smoking it,” said Mr. Finter.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.