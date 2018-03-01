Hart and Tomaino win titles at Meet of Champions

[Matthew Tomaino of Point Boro places first in the 200 meter wheelchair final at the Meet of Champions in Toms River. PHOTO BY DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]

TOMS RIVER — Devin Hart and Matthew Tomaino of Point Boro won track and field titles in the Meet of Champions [MOC] at the John Bennett Sports Complex in Toms River on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Hart, a junior, placed first in the 3,200 meter final with a new personal record of 9:06.11. That is currently the fourth fastest time in the country for that event, according to posted rankings.

Tomaino, a senior, placed first [1:06.43] in the 200 meter wheelchair final. He was competing in the event for the first time.

Coach Michael Colonna praised Hart’s work ethic.

“The sky’s the limit for somebody like him which is awesome to watch,” the coach said. Coach Colonna described Tomaino as “One of the reasons why you get into coaching.”

“The work ethic that he displays, the positive attitude he has all the time, I think it is something special that not only the coaching staff sees, but the other athletes not just in Point Pleasant, take notice,” Colonna said.

With the win in the 3,200m event, Hart became a three-time MOC champion, once in the spring season, again during cross-country in the fall and then again this winter.

Hart dominated the competition on Friday, finishing 11 seconds ahead of Chatham high Schools senior Colin Logsdon, who finished second [9:17.29].

A Ocean County champion, Shore Conference champion, sectional champion, Group II State champion and now a MOC title winner this season, Hart has his eyes set on competing at the national level. He has been anticipating running at nationals since the beginning of the season.

“It definitely has helped, you of course have to take care of business in the state first, but going up to the national level, it is a completely different playing field with those guys,” Hart said. “You really have to bring your best in those meets if you want any shot of placing or winning the meet, it was a big motivational factor for me.”

[more-os]

PHOTO SLUG: OSXC_DH_2921.tif