Chris Love overcomes obstacles in ‘Becoming a Spartan’

For one Wall Township native, overcoming obstacles in life takes many different forms.

Chris Love, a 27-year-old with Cystic Fibrosis [CF], tackles hurdles with his health as well as on a course by participating in Spartan Race — an obstacle race of varying lengths.

The races test physical and mental strength, whether it’s a Sprint [20 to 25 obstacles along a three to five mile course]; a Super [25 to 30 obstacles along eight to 10 miles]; or a Beast [30 to 35 obstacles over the course of 12 to 14 miles].

Each race increases in difficulty, with obstacles ranging from monkey bars to log lifts, and competitors are unaware of the distance prior to entering each level of the race.

“Sometimes it’s just run until you get to that finish line,” Mr. Love said.

Mr. Love documented his journey in 2014 to complete the Spartan Trifecta — finishing one of each Spartan Race level — alongside his friends Mike Livingston and Victoria Clougher.

The half-hour long film, entitled “Becoming A Spartan,” follows Mr. Love’s ups and downs with training for and completing each race, as well as how he dealt with his medical condition.

The film also references Mr. Love’s late brother, Pat, who also had Cystic Fibrosis and died in 2014. Mr. Love continues to compete in Spartan Races in honor of his brother; however, the irony of the challenge he selected is not lost on him.

“It’s funny because Mike and I joke that this would be something that Pat would have never done,” Mr. Love said, laughing.

“But at the same time, he always wanted to be in the military or be part of the police or something like that, and because of CF, he wasn’t able to do that. But these races, they have a very militaristic style to them, so it is kind of in the realm of something he would be interested in.”

The trio have dubbed themselves the CF Spartans, raising awareness about CF and funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a national nonprofit aimed at finding a cure for the disease.

