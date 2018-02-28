Salvatore Buccafusco

Salvatore G. Buccafusco, 90, of Belmar, passed away peacefully at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Salvatore was a butcher and owner of Bucky and Nicky’s Market in Jersey City. He also worked as a meat manager for A&P Supermarkets in Hudson County for 23 years. He was born in