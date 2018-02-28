Preserving the borough’s shady lanes with new trees

[This vintage postcard from the Squan Village Historical Society’s collection shows the shade tree cover along South Street in Manasquan during the 1930s. Photos like this inform the shade tree commission’s continuing preservation efforts. PHOTO COURTESY OF SQUAN VILLAGE HISTORICAL SOCIETY].

MANASQUAN – The borough has put a $30,000 shade tree planting project out to bid, to be funded by a grant awarded by the state last year.

According to Councilman Jeff Lee, shade tree commission liaison, the borough applied for a CSIP [Community Stewardship Incentive Program] grant in 2015 and 2016.

Mr. Lee said that the New Jersey Community Forestry Council awarded the grant through the NJDEP [New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection] State Forestry, “as they saw a justified need for tree planting totaling $30,000 in Manasquan.”

According to the state forest service website, such grants are designed to help municipalities address “tree/forest management, increased community safety, lower tree hazard problems and removal costs” as well as achieve “increased environmental and social beneﬁts, and reduced municipal costs.”

The borough received one bid from the Environmental Landscape Design [ELD], but it came in too high, Brian Mallin, shade tree commission chair, said. That bid request was for 104 trees.

The new bid request is for 70 trees, in order to stay within $30,000 project estimate, Mr. Lee said.

Bids are due back in April so that planting can begin during the spring.

Mr. Mallin said the trees will be planted at the water plant and around the public works department’s yard, as well as along parking lots on Third and Fourth avenues.

