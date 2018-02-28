Marjorie Siegel

Marjorie “Marge” Siegel, 98, of Belmar, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 20. She was born in Elizabeth and lived in Linden for 57 years and spent every summer in Belmar before moving there permanently 13 years ago.
Marge had an unwavering positivity that could be felt by everyone she knew. She most enjoyed
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)