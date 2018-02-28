Marjorie Siegel

Marjorie “Marge” Siegel, 98, of Belmar, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 20. She was born in Elizabeth and lived in Linden for 57 years and spent every summer in Belmar before moving there permanently 13 years ago.

Marge had an unwavering positivity that could be felt by everyone she knew. She most enjoyed