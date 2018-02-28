GoFundMe set up for local volunteer battling cancer

[A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist borough resident Harvey Keyes with payments associated with his chemotherapy treatments. PHOTO COURTESY OF MELINDA WENDELSTEDT]

LAKE COMO — A GoFundMe fundraising page has been organized for Harvey Keyes, 75, a resident diagnosed with stage four liver and colon cancer in October of last year.

According to Lake Como Councilman Kevin Higgins, Mr. Keyes volunteered for the South Belmar First Aid Squad for several years and is a lifetime resident of South Belmar and Lake Como.

Mr. Keyes began chemotherapy in November 2017, and doctors have recommended continuing treatment through June or until he is in remission, according to his longtime partner, Melinda Wendelstedt.

“The doctors are saying he is doing fabulous. The cancer count is coming way down, so they don’t want to stop the chemo,” Ms. Wendelstedt said. “We have exhausted all of our savings into the chemo, and this is why the GoFundMe page [started], because they don’t want to stop the chemo.”

All donations will go to pay for Mr. Keyes’ chemotherapy treatments, which total $1,100 every two weeks, according to Ms. Wendelstedt.

The GoFundMe was set up after Ms. Wendelstedt, also a volunteer for the first aid squad, approached the town for assistance. Mr. Higgins was able to help her set up the GoFundMe account, which has raised $1,480 of the $30,000 goal.

“You had a gentleman who for many years — decades —gave up his time and his life to the people of South Belmar and Lake Como. I’m sure middle of the night calls with first aid, I’m sure repeated calls to different houses, different families, and now it’s time I think for those to give back,” Mr. Higgins said.

